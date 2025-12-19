Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Qfin has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qfin will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Qfin by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qfin by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Qfin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qfin by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

