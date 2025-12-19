Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Get Enovis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Stock Down 0.1%

Enovis stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 61.22%.The company had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kleckner bought 2,468 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $74,829.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $372,996.64. The trade was a 25.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $27,172.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth $9,029,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 17.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,852,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.