Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $55.8340, with a volume of 113986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.24.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

