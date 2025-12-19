TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Trading 7.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.51 and last traded at GBX 114. 3,344,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 910,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 98 to GBX 105 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 96.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market cap of £200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.34.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 1.90 EPS for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts anticipate that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

