OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 and last traded at GBX 599.35, with a volume of 693053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 621.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSB
OSB Group Trading Up 2.4%
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.