OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 and last traded at GBX 599.35, with a volume of 693053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 621.33.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSB

OSB Group Trading Up 2.4%

OSB Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.