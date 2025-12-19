Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.9450, with a volume of 259465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $370.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 2,507.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 37.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.