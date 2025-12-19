Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.44 and last traded at $115.48, with a volume of 800246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Get Lear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $590,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,383.48. This trade represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 1,384.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lear by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.