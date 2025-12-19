16,992 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, insider John F. Paolini sold 82,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $3,065,609.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,573.36. This represents a 57.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,609,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 34,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,378.16. This represents a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,057 shares of company stock worth $21,582,372. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.