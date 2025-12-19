Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Corning by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Corning by 8.2% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 5,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW opened at $86.92 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $1,906,486.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,008.75. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

