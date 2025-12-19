Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $648,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. State Street Corp grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,902,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,289,000 after purchasing an additional 422,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after buying an additional 798,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,415,000 after acquiring an additional 759,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,882,000 after acquiring an additional 779,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,732,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,398,000 after acquiring an additional 141,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 340.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

