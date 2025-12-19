Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $957,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 399,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,315 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.8%

FTI stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. This represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $24,428,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,917,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,656,625.48. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

