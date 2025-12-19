Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $2.40 Million in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

