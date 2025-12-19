79,250 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Banc of California as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 210.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $123,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.66 million during the quarter. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

