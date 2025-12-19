Talbot Financial LLC Invests $9.83 Million in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $364,000. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 180,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,148.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $91.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $286.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

