Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Holdings Boosted by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $228.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

