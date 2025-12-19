Talbot Financial LLC Purchases 5,119 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,276 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 62.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Adobe by 35.3% during the third quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ADBE opened at $355.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $465.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

