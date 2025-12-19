Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Stock Holdings Boosted by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $330,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.4% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 294,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 138,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $100.76 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

