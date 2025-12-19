TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 155.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial set a $500.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.96.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $329.88 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $320.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 825,296 shares of company stock valued at $299,151,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.