Genesis Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,850,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

CGDV stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.