Lancaster Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,987 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,552,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 13.5% of Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 0.18% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

DKS stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

