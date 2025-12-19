Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.