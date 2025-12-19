David Lorber Acquires 908 Shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David Lorber bought 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,623.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,423.34. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Stock Up 3.6%

PFX stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhenixFIN by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

