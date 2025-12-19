Michael Mardy Buys 1,177 Shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mardy purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,010.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,685.30. The trade was a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EML stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.00. Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). Eastern had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.41 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Eastern by 82.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eastern by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eastern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

