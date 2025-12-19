Troy Wichterman Sells 1,033 Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $25,959.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,125.68. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Troy Wichterman sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $771,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Troy Wichterman sold 584 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $15,616.16.

On Thursday, October 9th, Troy Wichterman sold 833 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $22,790.88.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 1.3%

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

