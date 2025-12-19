Insider Buying: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $49,000.62 in Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director James Mitarotonda acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 634,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,550.62. This trade represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.41 million. Eastern had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eastern by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eastern by 295.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eastern in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

