Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,053 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 808,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,915,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,003.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 130,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 124,006 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

