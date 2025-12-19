Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF $MFSB

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the quarter. MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000.

MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

The MFS Active Core Plus Bond ETF (MFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities of any credit quality and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. The fund seeks total return with an emphasis on current income.

