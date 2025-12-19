Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,351,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $147.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

