Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 20,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 72,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

