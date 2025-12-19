Hammer Technology (CVE:HMM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hammer Technology (CVE:HMM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

