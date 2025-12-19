Hammer Technology (CVE:HMM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hammer Technology (CVE:HMM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Hammer Technology Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hammer Technology
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.