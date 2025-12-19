Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

