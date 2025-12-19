iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 917,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 282,505 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

