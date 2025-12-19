SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get SiBone alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SiBone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 6.62. SiBone has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiBone news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $57,940.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,509.36. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $197,673.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,767.09. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 147,128 shares of company stock worth $2,698,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiBone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiBone by 22.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 521,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SiBone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 41,449 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SiBone by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 166,902 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in SiBone by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,025,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 333,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 74.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 364,897 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiBone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.