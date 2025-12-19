Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 16,316 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 655.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.