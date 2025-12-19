Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,306,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

