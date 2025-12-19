Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 29,891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016,546 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,021,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,370,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

