Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,946,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 390,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 52.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,676,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 574,070 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $16,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

