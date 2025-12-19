Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $491.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

