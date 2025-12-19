Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 10,396 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE OKE opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.