Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $819,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,059 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 141,169 shares of company stock worth $28,242,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $204.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

