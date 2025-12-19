Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $14.68 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.47.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $266.03 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.62 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

