TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO Purchases $132,262.16 in Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe bought 19,919 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $132,262.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,444,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,385.76. This represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, James Labe purchased 27,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $172,701.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, James Labe acquired 39,044 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $241,291.92.

On Monday, December 15th, James Labe acquired 30,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, James Labe bought 24,590 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $164,507.10.

On Wednesday, December 10th, James Labe bought 27,200 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $184,416.00.

On Friday, December 5th, James Labe purchased 47,741 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $325,116.21.

On Thursday, December 4th, James Labe acquired 47,713 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $315,860.06.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, James Labe acquired 24,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $157,680.00.

On Monday, December 1st, James Labe bought 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, James Labe purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $315,500.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of TPVG opened at $6.28 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

