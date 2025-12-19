Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 2,261 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,628,000 after buying an additional 55,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $227.71.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 55.99%.The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.