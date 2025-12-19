Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $545,074.86. Following the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,568.91. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,555 shares of company stock worth $36,030,007. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $292.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.69 and its 200 day moving average is $198.65.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

