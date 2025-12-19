6,345 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Acquired by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $5,099,644,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

