Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Up 109.2% – Still a Buy?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) rose 109.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 640,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,583% from the average daily volume of 23,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Imaflex Stock Up 109.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.76 million, a PE ratio of 99.13 and a beta of -0.24.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

