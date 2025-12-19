True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.1801. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 501,847 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
