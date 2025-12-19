Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 27.5% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 27.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 753,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

