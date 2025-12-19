Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 254,474,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 171,913,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £1.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirriad Advertising plc will post -5.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

