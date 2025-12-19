Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 822.30 and traded as low as GBX 790. Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 790, with a volume of 26,078 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 822.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 837.29. The firm has a market cap of £300.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The investment trust reported GBX (1.54) EPS for the quarter. Manchester & London had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 95.89%.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

